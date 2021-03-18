Letter: In favor of the Reid Park Zoo expansion and a new nature area

I moved to Tucson in 2017. I have not made connections to Barnum Hill, but I have made connections to Reid Park Zoo and their mission. I worked at two other AZA institutions and have first hand experience on how Zoos change lives by connecting people to wildlife conservation. Change is always hard, but there is a fantastic offer to create a new nature area. Barnum Hill and the pond are under-maintained. Creating a clean, updated nature area will be more beneficial because the public will have the chance to design an area that is safe and benefits the whole community. Children will still learn fine and gross motor skills, transplanted native trees will provide shade and wildlife habitat, an updated pond with filtration will provide quality water to the animals living in Reid Park, and new memories will be made. Continuing with the current Pathway to Asia expansion AND adding a nature area is truly a win-win situation.
Sierra Horsey
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.