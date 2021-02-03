 Skip to main content
Letter: In favor of Zoo expansion
In response to the writer who asked: "are tigers more important than people?". The expansion project at Reid Park Zoo has been extensively researched and planned. The preservation of several species who are endangered in the wild will occupy the expanded habitats. Hopefully, they will successfully adapt and breed to increase their declining numbers. The hill and pond at Reid Park are both man-made structures that can be rebuild elsewhere in the park. The spirit of conservation involves caring about the future of our planet and the humans and wild animals who live here. Once they are gone, it is too late to care.

Marlene C. Skinner

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

