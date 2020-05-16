Letter: In Honor of Teacher Appreciation Week
View Comments

Letter: In Honor of Teacher Appreciation Week

As parents of a kindergartener and a second grader, we’re thankful for great teachers, and wanted to extend our gratitude during Teacher Appreciation Week. Our daughter, Tara-Sue, is a kindergartener who loves learning and exploring the world around her. We wanted her to be challenged, and enrolled her at Arizona Virtual Academy. There, her teacher has encouraged her to pursue her curiosities through the Advanced Learner Program. Her favorite classes include coding and sand sculpting. David, now a second grader, quickly fell in love with coding, too, and keeps the family entertained with his game creations. AZVA gave both our kids a chance to explore their talents. Their youngest sister, Angelina, will be a kindergartener at AZVA next fall.

As parents, it’s thrilling to watch our kids grow. We know that without their amazing teachers, our children wouldn’t be where they are today. In times of pandemic, especially, teachers make a huge difference in students' everyday lives. Our family thanks AZVA teachers, and educators everywhere!

Kristina Dawkins

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

A recent confused letter writer remarked how U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly “neither understands nor endorses capitalism,” and then meets hi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News