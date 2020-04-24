Letter: In memory of Punch Woods

With the death of Punch Woods, Tucson has lost one of its most distinguished and compassionate citizens. He took the Community Food Bank from a tiny warehouse in South Tucson in the late 1970s, when I first met him, to the current, multi-service Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
Punch’s vision was always well beyond merely providing direct food assistance. Greatly influenced by his 10 years working and raising a family in Mexico, he knew that the root cause of hunger in America and the world was poverty. “Social justice” was a term you would often hear him use.
Given his accomplishments and his status in the community, Punch was the most generous, modest, unassuming, down-to-earth person I ever met. Always true to his Midwest farm boy upbringing, in retirement he would show up at your door with produce from his garden and eggs from his chickens. His laugh was infectious and his storytelling renowned. His legacy will live on.
Peter Bourque
Midtown
