Good things happen when citizens exercise their right to petition to redress their grievances. Such was the case with the recent Recall Wadsack petition drive.

Grassroots organizers and volunteers mounted the campaign in response to Justine Wadsack’s harmful and potentially illegal bills that sought to ban books in schools and libraries; revoke the State Bar’s authority to license attorneys; revoke Tucson, Phoenix, and Mesa city charters; and charge the homeless with criminal trespassing, among others.

As disappointing as the end result may have been, the 4-month recall effort was definitely worth all the time and effort petitioners put in. Thousands of voters now know Justine Wadsack’s name, what she stands for, and why she and those just like her need to be voted out of office in 2024.

So, thank you Rolande Baker and your team of volunteers, and thank you to every voter in LD17 who took the time to find them and sign their petitions. Your actions demonstrate democratic activism at its finest.

Lois Postil

Oro Valley