Today's Star reported that Calvin Baker, superintendent of the Vail Unified School District, will soon retire from the post he has held for more than 30 years. Cal and I arrived in Tucson within a year of one another, he as superintendent and I as dean of the UA college of education. At the time, I was so impressed with the strong values that motivated his work, his dedication to excellence, and his willingness to listen and learn—all of which became hallmarks of his leadership. It is these qualities that grew two nearly unknown Vail schools into more than 20 high performing, nationally acknowledged schools today. .
Cal has been more than a school superintendent. He has served as a leader and spokesperson for the unincorporated Vail community, never assuming that mantle formally but always acting in furtherance of making Vail a great place to work and live.
The accolades and thanks that are sure to be heaped upon him on the occasion of his departure are fully deserved.
Gary Fenstermacher
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.