Noam Chomsky is a light that illuminates the dark corners. I don't know a thing about his contributions to modern linguistics but I do know a thing or two about his political musings from reading his stuff and his public appearances regarding movements and people. And I'm always impressed. Not many Jews can be forbidden entrance to Israel for mere opinion! Anyway, the University of Arizona has done another good thing for students, faculty, and the public providing Chomsky a forum. Hope someone takes charge of the old boy and gets him out and about to enjoy the open desert and tribal life.
Peter J. Andros
Downtown
