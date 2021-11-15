Letter: In praise of the Sunday Edition

Re: the Nov. 7 article "Group buying propels solar."
Reading a newspaper could save you a lot of money.
We live too far away to take advantage of many of the advertised sales in the Arizona Daily Star, but in reading David Wichner's great coverage on home solar installation, we quickly realized that the contract we were about to enter into was roughly $10,000 over priced.
One contract was cancelled, while singing the praises of the Arizona Daily Star! Admittedly, I'm biased as having read this paper for 20 years...but wouldn't anyone be after such a gain?
Beverly "Jean" Tencza
Rio Rico
