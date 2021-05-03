 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: In response to "Hold your horses: It's hay in, hay out"
View Comments

Letter: In response to "Hold your horses: It's hay in, hay out"

  • Comments

Fine, it's just fertilizer and seed. We can look forward to hay and grass in the Tucson Mountains and other hiking destinations around the city. Gosh, thank you. You will even be able to stop and feed your horses on their last meal as it grows on the trail. I have a little suggestion. How about you carry a small shovel, climb down from your saddle and throw the great for the environment horse poop off the trail. Trust me, we trail walkers will thank you. Not too much to ask. You ride, your horse poops, you clean it up, and we walk on the trail all the way to our destination.

Michelle Lynn

Three Points

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Cyber Ningas

Where is everyone! Where's the outrage that should be flowing across the state regarding this insane 4th recount of the 2 million Maricopa cou…

Local-issues

Letter: Not on our dime!

Like David Fitzsimmons, I too lived through the interesting times of Ev Mecham as Governor of the state! We were happy to see Ev vanish into t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News