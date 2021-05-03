Letter: In response to "Hold your horses: It's hay in, hay out"

Fine, it's just fertilizer and seed. We can look forward to hay and grass in the Tucson Mountains and other hiking destinations around the city. Gosh, thank you. You will even be able to stop and feed your horses on their last meal as it grows on the trail. I have a little suggestion. How about you carry a small shovel, climb down from your saddle and throw the great for the environment horse poop off the trail. Trust me, we trail walkers will thank you. Not too much to ask. You ride, your horse poops, you clean it up, and we walk on the trail all the way to our destination.
Michelle Lynn
Three Points
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.