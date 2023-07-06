In response to "Road tax for EVs". In the pursuit of simplicity and equity for all why not repeal the gas tax and apply the use tax per mile to all vehicles. The gas tax was set at a fixed amount of 18 cents per gallon in 1992 and has not been adjusted for inflation since. During those 31 years road and construction costs have more than tripled. Also because we have more efficient vehicles the gas tax no longer generates the same amount of tax per mile. Accordingly, I think the whole situation needs reconsideration.