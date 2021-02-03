Letter: In response to "We Need Nature"

The Zoo’s expansion will provide significant benefits for all Tucsonans.
Think about the important role that accredited zoos like the Reid Park Zoo play in preserving the planet. The Zoo provides a relaxing and restorative experience, encouraging a love of nature and an understanding of the importance of conservation of all the earth’s species and resources.
And if you’ve seen the wonder in a child’s eyes during a visit there you know that yes, we DO need nature, now and in the future! An expanded Zoo will create an even greater good for the public and the planet.
The voters were right to support our Zoo’s expansion, and we can all benefit from it, both in the short and long term! The Community Access section of the Zoo’s website details many programs to invite the public in, either free or for a nominal cost – please take a look.
Sarah Kim
East side
