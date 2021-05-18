Letter: In support of class time to the Flat Earthers

I had a knee jerk reaction to the Arizona bill that seeks to force teachers to present all sides on a controversial issue or face strict financial penalties. I thought this was ridiculous...why give class time to flat earthers or Obama Birthers? Then I read Chris Salvagio’s letter to the editor today and was surprised to find myself in complete agreement. All sides of an issue should be taught to students. In the interest of developing critical thinking skills, students need to learn to look at information they receive, including where the information comes from and the credentials (and possible agenda) of the people delivering the information. Was January 6th an insurrection or was it the equivalent of an orderly Capitol tour? Let’s look at the videos, hear the testimony of witnesses and evaluate the evidence. Kudos to Salvagio and the Star for bringing us both sides of this issue.
Susan Miller-Pinhey
Foothills
