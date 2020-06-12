Letter: In support of Eva
Letter: In support of Eva

Come August 4th Congressional District 1 voters will have a choice. Eva Putzova is a solid progressive Democrat who cares about people more than corporations.

When I was 16 my father got a job with benefits. I was finally able to receive an operation I had always needed. Fast forward 50 years and me calling 911 for my wife. We take her to the “wrong” ER. Despite good insurance and bi-weekly payments to them, she now has a $2000 bill. Currently, MILLIONS of workers have lost their jobs and thus their insurance as well. Medicare for all could solve all these problems.

This is just one area that Eva Putzova, a four year veteran of the Flagstaff city council, would fight to keep us moving forward. She takes NO corporate money and owes them nothing. Instead, she will represent the people and what they need. Check out her story, other issues and much more at evaforcongress.com.

Aaron Essif

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

