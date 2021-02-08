Letter: In Support of Reid Park Zoo

I've been a member and volunteer at Reid Park Zoo for many years. I'm speaking up here in support of this wonderful zoo and the upcoming expansion. I'm always impressed with the zoo staff and the care they give to the animals, with the conservation messages given to the public, and with the zoo's support of conservation organizations. Aren't we more willing to support animal and habitat conservation when we have a personal experience with the animals? With this new expansion, we can look forward to creating personal experiences, learning about, and supporting Malayan tigers, red pandas, sloth bears, Komodo dragons, and more!
Linda Down
Midtown
