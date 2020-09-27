 Skip to main content
Letter: In Support of Rex Scott
Letter: In Support of Rex Scott

In these days of fraught national politics, sometimes we need to take a step back and consider our local situation. Integrity and kindness start at home, and voting in our local races is an important responsibility.

I support Rex Scott for Pima County Supervisor District 1. I have known Rex for about 10 years, first meeting him when he became principal of Catalina High School and I was on the board of the CHS Foundation. It was immediately apparent that he was making a difference at the school, and indeed helped CHS move up a grade point. His honesty, openness, integrity, intelligence, and wisdom are qualities he brings to the table as he runs for Supervisor.

Before Rex came to Tucson, he was a City Councilman in Athens, Ohio, and chaired the Finance Committee. As a principal, he dealt with school budgets. These experiences have well prepared him to deal with Pima County budget concerns.

Voting starts soon. Please vote, please vote for Rex Scott for Supervisor District 1.

Sandy Elers

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

