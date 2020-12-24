Letter: In Support of Zoo Expansion

I’ve always loved Reid Park Zoo and am in favor of its expansion. I became a docent last year and learned about the zoo’s significant involvement in conservation efforts to save wild animals throughout the world. The employees are extremely devoted and caring. The Zoo’s expansion plans create bigger and better habitats for the animals, and provide for a larger variety of animals. The plans include more areas for the children to play, and more areas for everyone to relax and reconnect with nature. We are fortunate that Tucson has many outdoor places to explore. Incorporating 3.5 acres from the public park area into the zoo, while maintaining and upgrading the majority of the current public park area, will significantly improve Reid Park as a whole, and further promote it as a Tucson favorite.
Krissie Douglas
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.