 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: In Support of Zoo Expansion
View Comments

Letter: In Support of Zoo Expansion

I’ve always loved Reid Park Zoo and am in favor of its expansion. I became a docent last year and learned about the zoo’s significant involvement in conservation efforts to save wild animals throughout the world. The employees are extremely devoted and caring. The Zoo’s expansion plans create bigger and better habitats for the animals, and provide for a larger variety of animals. The plans include more areas for the children to play, and more areas for everyone to relax and reconnect with nature. We are fortunate that Tucson has many outdoor places to explore. Incorporating 3.5 acres from the public park area into the zoo, while maintaining and upgrading the majority of the current public park area, will significantly improve Reid Park as a whole, and further promote it as a Tucson favorite.

Krissie Douglas

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Bad Choices?

As a Hispanic “Boomer” male with an engineering degree, I was appalled at the whinny column that led your Opinion section. Here we have a 26 y…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News