Re: the Aug. 10 article "7,000-home Sierra Vista project gets OK despite worries over water supply."
The Arizona Supreme Court has given its approval to building a 7,000 home development at Sierra Vista. You can say goodbye to the priceless last free flowing river in southern Arizona, the San Pedro. The court even noted that "the people who buy homes there [could end up] high and, literally, dry."
The even more rapacious and enormous 28,000-home Villages at Vigneto development at Benson is also marching forward. It is insane today to build such huge developments like these in the Arizona desert. There seems to be no end to the desire to build them. We need legislators and local officials who want to protect our environment, not destroy it.
Jeff Dean
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.