Letter: In the Kingdom of Arizona
Grand Wizardo of All Ice Cream, declareith:

ALL subjects forbidith to wear masks in our battle against the Evil COVID-19. He dastardly sneeketh across thine Kingdom’s borders attackithing children in schools.

Tomorrow cometh - mine police will stomp in school hallways wearing boots madeith of ice cream -- For only ice cream stomps killith Evil COVID.

We declareith these laws in interests of public health.

Hark waitith! There roseith a chorus heard cross the Kingdom -- 1,200 school board members speakith truth to power!

"Oh, Great Fantisy World King, we cometh from the World of Reality which you knowith not. You doth not beith scientific!

Students shall don masks, standith, sitith, walkith in social distances protectithing minds-hearts-bodies!

We fightith your Court Jester Giulaini at thy Court of Law. The will of science shall be done. Thy Judge declareith your wisdom mincemeat, science prevailith and all thine children maskith.

Leslie "Buzz" Davis

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

