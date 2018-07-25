Your suggestion: "Before you go back to school, take a hike,.... or climb a rock.", should be accompanied with a warning that the Africanized Honey Bees are very active in the Mountains, and, if you unknowingly wander close to a colony, they will Attack you In Mass!!
For you own protection, carry at least Two Cans of Flying Insect Spray with you if you plan to explore in the Mountains. If attacked, move away quickly from the area as you spray the Attacking Bees. Continue moving away quickly and spraying until the Attack has stopped!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
