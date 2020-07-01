Letter: In the race for County Attorney, actions speak louder than words.
Letter: In the race for County Attorney, actions speak louder than words.

Pima County is long overdue for real criminal justice reform. The County Attorney’s office cannot be changed by a career prosecutor who has profited from this broken system. Laura Conover is the real reform candidate because she has made her career fighting for change within the criminal justice system and the Tucson community. From the first time I heard Laura speak about ending cash bail, she had my vote. She genuinely cares about all members of the Tucson community and her track record speaks for itself. Unlike the other candidates, she doesn’t make empty promises on hot topic issues to win over voters. Career prosecutors claim to be the only “qualified” County Attorney candidates, but they are the very people who have created the broken system we are left with today. This office needs an outsider who is responsive to our community.

Calli Siegler

Oro Valley

