Re: the May 8 letter "Thank the taxpayers."
I join the letter writer thanking taxpayers for the Ina Rd./I-10 improvements, but that still leaves one more thanks to give. That taxpayer money was spent by our government on a multi-million-dollar project for the public benefit, one too costly for individuals and lacking any profit incentive for private corporations. So, the government stepped in, took taxpayer money and used it to improve public infrastructure for the benefit of everyone. Thus, as we thank the taxpayers let’s remember to thank good ol’ red, white, and blue American socialism! It worked once more to benefit all of us through government spending of taxpayer money to create jobs in the private sector benefiting working families, delivering a final product of lasting value to the public. American socialism at its finest. Imagine how much good the taxpayers and socialism could achieve if the two trillion-dollar national infrastructure improvement bill passes.
Grant Winston
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.