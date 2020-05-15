Letter: inadaquate tracing
The Arizona Republic quotes the Pima County Health Services Director, Dr. Bob England, as saying, ". . .microlevel contact tracing doesn't make sense practically." (AZ Republic, pg A-3, 5-13-20, by Steinbach and Leingang).

The article states that Pima County has mostly notified households and other "close" contacts rather than the traditional contact tracing of everyone who might have been in contact with the infected person.

However, if we listen to the regularly appearing national experts, traditional contact tracing is public health epidemiology 101. Apparently in Pima County, since we do not have the resources, let's just foolishly forget the rules. What has happened to Public Health in Pima County? We need an accelerated program of testing and tracing, as it is a matter of life and death, practical or not.

Howard and Annette Baldwin

Downtown

