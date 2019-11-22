Reference is to the letter to the editor from Richard Spitzer, Monday Nov. 18, 2019. The writer infers the family victims of the cartel shootings in Mexico were admitted to the US based upon their white race and various groups of Hispanic origin were rejected because of their race. It is clear the victims from Mexico were US Citizens and nobody made a racially based decision as to their eligibility because they were entitled to cross the border. It is unfortunate anybody would take such a tragic event and attempt to make a race issue. Such comments are divisive and should be avoided.
Robert Rogers
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.