Gail Rubin, founder of Before I Die New Mexico, is fond of saying "Despite advances in medical care, humans still have a 100 percent mortality rate." Thanks to all who attended the 1st Before I Die Tucson event April 16th. Thanks to Loft Cinema: a Tucson gem perfect for hosting this free community event. We not only learned about National Healthcare Decisons Day but also took a step towards normalizing conversations with our friends and loved ones about a variety of end-of-life issues. And speaking of Tucson gems, thanks to all the speakers representing local non-profits and businesses and David Fitzsimmons for putting the "fun" in funerals in his lively and touching closing remarks. The death positivity movement is alive and well in Tucson! A good time was had by all.