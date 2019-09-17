Today I read, UA President Robbins wants inclusivity on UA campus. I also learned that there is a Black Student Union on the UA campus. Is there a red, brown, yellow , white or mixed race Student Union as well? When I attended the UA 60+ decades ago, there was just one Student Union; a building that was racially integrated.
Are there now straight, gay, bi, female, male, trans, brainiacs, nerds, jocks Student Unions...well you know what I'm getting at. If the UA is to be "inclusive"....BE IT, DON'T TALK IT.
One "Student Union" for all students.
Hal Bardach
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.