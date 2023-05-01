Still many residents in S. AZ don’t know about I-11, which will be more senseless destructive new interstate ripping through precious open desert, indigenous homelands, and will destroy the lives of countless. Doesn’t it speak volumes that the City of Tucson, Pima County, Town of Sahuarita, and all Tribal Councils oppose thisWest Option through Avra and Altar Valleys? Shouldn’t we prevent this?