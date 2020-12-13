Letter: Increased Rates of Homelessness & Food Insecurity Show No Sign of Stopping

According to the Southwest Institute for Research on Women at the University of Arizona, the rate of homelessness is expected to increase from 20 to 29% in the following months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the economic uncertainty that this pandemic has brought upon Americans of all ages, the rates of food insecurity and homelessness have skyrocketed. With the holidays approaching, we have seen an all-time high in the number of cases with no signs of stopping. Student PIRGs launched a campaign to educate people across the nation on this pressing issue and student interns even participated in a lobby day where they discussed a potential COVID relief bill for students with their Congress representatives. The Campus Pantry here at the UofA is an example of the increased demand for food assistance. A great way to help fight this issue is by donating food or simply spreading the word about this essential resource.
Bita Mosallai
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
