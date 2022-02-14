 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Increasing education vouchers
Re: the Feb. 10 article "School-voucher backers aim high."

The disingenuous and racist remarks by pastor Drew Anderson advocating school vouchers have me seeing red. Comparing public schools to slave owners "that don't want to let those Black bodies go because there's money attached to those Black bodies" is as racist as it comes. Also, regarding accountability in the use of public funding of vouchers, he proclaimed the only thing that counts is that students are graduating and getting to attend college. Any lawmaker putting credence in that statement should immediately vote to eliminate all public school requirements and state achievement testing.

John Wemlinger, Ed.D.

Nogales

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

