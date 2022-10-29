Letter: Increasing Our Future Workforce

Southern Arizona competes regionally, nationally, and internationally to attract companies to relocate or expand their businesses here. When new businesses come to our region it means more and better jobs and this has a ripple effect that improves the quality of life for our communities. Education plays a key role in this business attraction because businesses are looking for a skilled and a qualified workforce.

Voters can help develop our in-state talent by voting YES on Prop 308. Prop 308 will make going to college more affordable by giving ALL students who graduate from an Arizona high school and have lived in the state for at least two years the in-state tuition rate for community colleges and the University of Arizona, ASU, and NAU, regardless of their immigration status. Twenty-one states already offer in-state tuition for these kids. Prop 308 will help our region and state’s workforce development efforts and ability to remain competitive. Vote YES on 308.