 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Increasing Our Future Workforce

  • Comments

Southern Arizona competes regionally, nationally, and internationally to attract companies to relocate or expand their businesses here. When new businesses come to our region it means more and better jobs and this has a ripple effect that improves the quality of life for our communities. Education plays a key role in this business attraction because businesses are looking for a skilled and a qualified workforce.

Voters can help develop our in-state talent by voting YES on Prop 308. Prop 308 will make going to college more affordable by giving ALL students who graduate from an Arizona high school and have lived in the state for at least two years the in-state tuition rate for community colleges and the University of Arizona, ASU, and NAU, regardless of their immigration status. Twenty-one states already offer in-state tuition for these kids. Prop 308 will help our region and state’s workforce development efforts and ability to remain competitive. Vote YES on 308.

People are also reading…

Fausto Hopkins

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News