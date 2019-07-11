On July 4 the Star published two pieces celebrating Independence Day. Both erred regarding the significance of the day.
Jim Click’s holiday greeting credits our forefathers with bestowing “undeniable birthrights to us, including freedom, unity, courage and innovation.” More modestly, the Declaration attributed to the Creator the equality of all men and their endowment with “certain unalienable rights, among them Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
The Hobby Lobby piece is a blatant effort to propagate the lie that the United States was conceived as and remains an intentionally Christian nation. In an 1821 autobiographical draft Thomas Jefferson asserted that the delegates “meant to comprehend, within the mantle of it's protection, the Jew and the Gentile, the Christian and Mahometan, the Hindoo, and infidel of every denomination.” And in a 1790 letter to the Hebrew congregation of Newport, RI, President Washington wrote that “All [citizens] possess alike liberty of conscience and immunities of citizenship.”
Perhaps on another occasion the Star will publish the Declaration and Washington’s letter for the edification of its readers.
Frank Bergen
Northeast side
