Letter: Independent Redistricting Commission

Tucson far eastside residents wonder why they are in Legislative District 17 along with Saddlebrooke- an hour's drive away in Pinal County.

In 2000 Arizona voters gave a five member Independent Redistricting Commission authority to draw the state's Legislative and Congressional district maps after each decennial census. State lawmakers choose two Republicans and two Democrats who then choose a chair who is an Independent. They serve for ten years.

The Commission has principles to guide it: keep communities of interest together; equalize district populations; establish politically competitive districts; strive to keep communities/tribes together, etc.

The 2022 lines drawn included some gerrymandering as in District 17. District 17 voters must scrutinize candidates' qualifications and then vote in every election. Our first opportunity is the August 2, 2022 primary election. Those registered as "no party" can participate in the primary by designating a party ballot; call the Pima County Recorder's office to request a party ballot.

Carol West

Northeast side

