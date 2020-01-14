Letter: Independent Redistricting Commission

Republicans have no shame.
An Independent Redistricting Commission was set up by Arizona voters and approved by the United States Supreme Court to determine voting district boundaries to eliminate gerrymandering. As a poll inspector and voter for fair elections, I object to the partisan effort to load the Commission with Republicans and Independents and not appoint any Democrats. This is what the Senate Republicans voted to do and what the Governor has done.
When the Arizona legislative Republicans had the power to draw legislative districts, they were not fair and able to determine the districts without resorting to gerrymandering. They are still at it notwithstanding the fact that the people of Arizona have voted for a process that is not supposed to be dominated by one political party.
Have they no shame, no sense of fairness
Kenn Block
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.