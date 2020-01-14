Letter: Independent Redistricting Commission
View Comments

Letter: Independent Redistricting Commission

Republicans have no shame.

An Independent Redistricting Commission was set up by Arizona voters and approved by the United States Supreme Court to determine voting district boundaries to eliminate gerrymandering. As a poll inspector and voter for fair elections, I object to the partisan effort to load the Commission with Republicans and Independents and not appoint any Democrats. This is what the Senate Republicans voted to do and what the Governor has done.

When the Arizona legislative Republicans had the power to draw legislative districts, they were not fair and able to determine the districts without resorting to gerrymandering. They are still at it notwithstanding the fact that the people of Arizona have voted for a process that is not supposed to be dominated by one political party.

Have they no shame, no sense of fairness

Kenn Block

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Our horse

I have always thought amusing the story of the Emperor Caligula who reportedly appointed his horse, Incitatus, to serve in the Roman Senate. A…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News