Letter: Independent Redistricting Commission

I write shortly after returning home from a meeting of the Independent Redistricting Commission. My reactions: surely Tucson deserves better than being a satellite location for a meeting held in Scottsdale. The Tucson attendance seemed to be three times that in Scottsdale. To my surprise half the room was filled with 150 red-shirted folks brought by the Pima Republican chairwoman, who later gave, instead of testimony, a rousing campaign speech castigating the City of Tucson for its mask mandate. She should have been ruled out of order but no Commissioner was present to do so. I was disheartened by the oft-repeated statement: "We have nothing in common with them", which I'll leave you to translate for yourselves. I was heartened by th woman in Scottsdale who spoke of the Senate President as the legislator you may get when a district is uncompetitive. I was heartened by Barbara Tellman's presentation of a legislative district map that appears to meet all the applicable criteria. Commissioners, comeback to Tucson. Please.
Frank Bergen
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.