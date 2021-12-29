Letter: Independent Redistricting Commission

Having watched many hours of the Independent Redistricting Commission meetings, it is obvious to me that the Republicans on the commission were not negotiating in good faith. While the the Democrats were seeking competitive districts so that the state would be balanced, the other side sought only to make sure their team would have an advantage.
The most egregious evidence of this was shifting lines so Sine Kerr, Vince Leach and Wendy Rogers would be in districts favorable to reelection. While the the eleven months of work will not be thrown out, the illegal manipulations should definitely be investigated.
When I moved to Arizona and discovered that there was an independent commission to draw new voting districts, I was so happy that gerrymandering was something I would not have to worry about. What a disappointment to find out that legislators can still choose their voters, rather than the other way around.
Kathleen Dubbs
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.