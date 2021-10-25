 Skip to main content
Letter: Independent Redistricting Commission
The decisions of the Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) will have a significant impact on Arizona for the next decade, perhaps longer.

One issue of importance is competitiveness. Defining competitiveness in terms of equal numbers of "safe" districts between the Parties is not good for anyone: it could typically result in the emergence of more extreme positions; and candidates would more likely ignore their constituents after the election, perhaps after the primary. Having genuinely competitive districts, where either party has a reasonable chance of victory, will lead to healthier politics, and a chance to get beyond do-nothing legislatures.

This point does not seem - in my understanding at least - to have had an impact on the IRC. It will impact Southern Arizona, where there seems - at present - to be "packing" of Republicans in one part and Democrats in the other.

All of us need to look at this issue and react to it.

Kalyanraman Bharathan

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

