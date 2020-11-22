 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Indifference
View Comments

Letter: Indifference

I feel helpless and betrayed by my President and Governor. Trump failed to provide leadership during our eleven month struggle against the coronavirus. Even today, as the virus infects tens of thousand of Americans daily and our hospitals are beinging overwhelmed, the President is focused on himself. Trump's narcissism and incompetence has resulted in the deaths of thousands of Americans.

Governor Ducey warns us about increased infections in Arizona, but seems incapable of taking consequent action. He refuses to issue a mandate requiring the wearing of masks and allows bars, gyms, restaurants, and movies to remain open. Arizonans will die because of Ducey's impotence.

How can Trump and Ducey reamain so indifferent to the suffering and deaths of so many of our citizens?

Stuart Sellinger

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Local-issues

Letter: Protect Reid Park

The Star’s enthusiastic article on the expansion of the Zoo is not the whole story. We need equal information on the accompanying destruction …

Local-issues

Letter: Stolen election

Arizona congressman Paul Gosar complained that, “Any claim Biden has won is illegitimate.” Congressman Andy Biggs said, “The Left is assiduous…

Local-issues

Letter: Old Tucson Studios

Growing up in Southern California was fortunate to have Knotts Berry Farm near, a similar locale to Old Tucson Studios. At that time there was…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News