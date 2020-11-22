Letter: Indifference

I feel helpless and betrayed by my President and Governor. Trump failed to provide leadership during our eleven month struggle against the coronavirus. Even today, as the virus infects tens of thousand of Americans daily and our hospitals are beinging overwhelmed, the President is focused on himself. Trump's narcissism and incompetence has resulted in the deaths of thousands of Americans.
Governor Ducey warns us about increased infections in Arizona, but seems incapable of taking consequent action. He refuses to issue a mandate requiring the wearing of masks and allows bars, gyms, restaurants, and movies to remain open. Arizonans will die because of Ducey's impotence.
How can Trump and Ducey reamain so indifferent to the suffering and deaths of so many of our citizens?
Stuart Sellinger
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
