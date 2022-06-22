Letter: Indigenous Wisdom on the Front Page

Thank you for putting the article "Program helping heal Indigenous community" (Arizona Daily Star, Monday June 20th, 2022) on the front page. I always know the inevitable avalanche of corporate greed, political hypocrisy, religious extremism, war, famine, pestilence and environmental catastrophe will await me within; but it gave me a glimmer of hope to begin my morning reading with an example of the good that human beings are capable of when we relinquish ignorance, anger and fear and act from our better selves in the highest good of all.