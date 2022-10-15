 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Inexperience Counts

  • Comments

Kari Lake has zero administrative experience. As a TV newsreader she might’ve supervised a desk assistant or her beautician, maybe an intern. If elected, who will set policy and oversee Arizona’s 37,000 state employees? Two high profile Lake allies are possible candidates — Oro Valley resident Steve Bannon and Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk. Both men would establish Arizona as a Christian nationalist enclave, a sanctuary for MAGA in exile. That could be our state’s future if Kari Lake wins.

John Stark

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News