Letter: Inexperience Counts

Kari Lake has zero administrative experience. As a TV newsreader she might’ve supervised a desk assistant or her beautician, maybe an intern. If elected, who will set policy and oversee Arizona’s 37,000 state employees? Two high profile Lake allies are possible candidates — Oro Valley resident Steve Bannon and Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk. Both men would establish Arizona as a Christian nationalist enclave, a sanctuary for MAGA in exile. That could be our state’s future if Kari Lake wins.