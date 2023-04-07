Re: the March 31 letter "Pima Wash zoning."
Claiming Pima Wash through Quail Canyon is suitable for mega-development because it's “infill” is scientifically far-fetched. No environment is more critical for maintaining “virgin desert” than wide riparian areas like Quail Canyon. It is precious, increasingly rare, and a vital wildlife habitat. Big, old-growth palo verdes and mesquites remain the dominant plants. Despite the former golf course's minimal impact, QC is still beautiful, supports diverse birdlife, and offers easy passage for traveling critters between the mountains and the river. Check it out - just east of Oracle, south of Rudasill. Or, for pictures go to frankstaub.com and type "Quail Canyon" in the search box.
True, there are some invasives - easily removed without building nearly 330 residential units, plus yet-to-be-defined holding tanks to manage monsoon floods.
Pima County treasures our natural heritage. Keep the current zoning of roughly one house per acre, and save Pima Wash.
Frank Staub
Picture Rocks
