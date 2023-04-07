Claiming Pima Wash through Quail Canyon is suitable for mega-development because it's “infill” is scientifically far-fetched. No environment is more critical for maintaining “virgin desert” than wide riparian areas like Quail Canyon. It is precious, increasingly rare, and a vital wildlife habitat. Big, old-growth palo verdes and mesquites remain the dominant plants. Despite the former golf course's minimal impact, QC is still beautiful, supports diverse birdlife, and offers easy passage for traveling critters between the mountains and the river. Check it out - just east of Oracle, south of Rudasill. Or, for pictures go to frankstaub.com and type "Quail Canyon" in the search box.