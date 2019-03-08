Driving west on Ajo way a few weeks ago I saw “regular” gas priced at $2.11 at the Circle Ks at Palo Verde and at Park Avenue. Between those convenience stores is a Shell station next to the interstate that was advertising their gas at $2.59! I was thinking that this is the time before and during our trifecta in Tucson: the Gem Show, rodeo and golf tourney.
That Shell station is “telling” snowbirds and tourists to stop in Tucson and get gouged-by-Shell, if you have to get gas right now, on Ajo. If motorists are running-on-empty they have no choice. Get gas, or run out. An out-of-towner doesn’t necessarily know where cheaper gas may be. Last week I noticed that very same Shell station went down one whole dime in price.
Not enough for me to stop there.
Kenneth Unwin Jr.
Southeast side
