Re: the May 14 article "Here's why gas prices in Tucson and across AZ remain high."

This news story did a little bit to help explain our artificially inflated Gasoline Prices here in Tucson. We are now finding that the major reason we are paying higher prices for Gas here in Tucson and Phoenix is due to the Oil Companies throttling or shutting down refineries in Texas and New Mexico for maintenance or other dubious reasons. These refineries produce Gasoline from Oil. Also claims from the Oil Companies of Gasoline Pipeline Capacity Issues.

Now for one unanswered question. Why is the average price of Gasoline currently about a $1 less a Gallon in Sierra Vista and Benson? Since they get their gasoline from the same pipeline as Tucson does. This does not make sense. Something is still very fishy (or greasy) going on.

David Keating

Northeast side