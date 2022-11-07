Letter: Inflation and your Vote

Folks around here complain ranchers don’t get paid a fair price for their cattle. The true reason for this is corporate monopoly. There are only four major meat packing companies, and they have a monopoly controlling 85% of the beef market. We also suffer from monopolies of the oil, shipping, and food industries to name just a small few.

Current inflation had some early pandemic causes. Now it's all about corporate price gouging. Skyrocketing last quarter profits by corporations range from over 50% to hundreds of percent. Republican deregulation brought us this nightmare. The Republican party gave massive tax cuts to corporations who used them to increase stock value, not innovate or grow. The Biden administration just gave $700 million to small meat processors to help them become competitive, helping our ranchers get fair prices! Given a chance, Democrats will increase competition and reduce inflation by busting corporate monopolies. Vote!