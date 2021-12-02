Letter: Inflation?

A recent letter clearly attempted to blame inflationary causation onto the lesser-skilled, and skilled workforce, while endorsing the same old trickle-down, "rising tide lifts all boats" philosophy.
The projected view was that, as all the everyday workers sought, and received higher (living) wages, inflation will soar as the unfortunately set-upon top 1% and corporate leaders would be "forced" to raise prices to compensate.
The writer's sympathy for that top 1% is palpable, even as the "top 1%" increased their wealth by $4 trillion in 2020, in the midst of a global pandemic, which caused 22 million Americans to lose their jobs. The "top 1%" controlled $41.52 trillion in the first quarter of 2021, which is 16 times the combined wealth of the bottom 50%.
As every business and corporate entity has jacked up prices on everything to regain "lost" profits (been to a restaurant lately?), no one should shed any tears for the poor, ever-suffering rich.
Eric Maurer
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.