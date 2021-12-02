 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Inflation?
View Comments

Letter: Inflation?

  • Comments

A recent letter clearly attempted to blame inflationary causation onto the lesser-skilled, and skilled workforce, while endorsing the same old trickle-down, "rising tide lifts all boats" philosophy.

The projected view was that, as all the everyday workers sought, and received higher (living) wages, inflation will soar as the unfortunately set-upon top 1% and corporate leaders would be "forced" to raise prices to compensate.

The writer's sympathy for that top 1% is palpable, even as the "top 1%" increased their wealth by $4 trillion in 2020, in the midst of a global pandemic, which caused 22 million Americans to lose their jobs. The "top 1%" controlled $41.52 trillion in the first quarter of 2021, which is 16 times the combined wealth of the bottom 50%.

As every business and corporate entity has jacked up prices on everything to regain "lost" profits (been to a restaurant lately?), no one should shed any tears for the poor, ever-suffering rich.

Eric Maurer

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Police Brutality

Watching the video of the off-duty Tucson Police officer pin a woman and her daughter to the ground in the parking lot of Cullinary Dropout wa…

Local-issues

Letter: Police action

Regarding Tim Steller article 11/28/21. This police incident was horrific. This officer had absolutely no reason to take these women down. I j…

Local-issues

Letter: The Loop

I walk the Loop for my health. However, lately I feel that I am taking my life in my hands because of fast riding bicyclists.

Local-issues

Letter: Civility now

Reading comments in “Letters” and “More Letters” from records of 2004, I was struck by some writer’s lack of “civility.” Generally speaking, i…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News