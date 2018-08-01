The recent articles on problems with recycling were interesting and important. The new policies in China on accepting recycled plastics have been much in the news, but I had not realized that contamination was such a problem locally. I never add styrofoam or plastic bags to our barrel, but didn’t know about pizza boxes.
It seems to me that it would be a real service if the Star published annually a list of acceptable and unacceptable materials for recycling. And if this is an economic problem for trash collection agencies, they should have distributed such lists on a regular basis, such as with their bills. Perhaps the City of Tucson already does, but when we last switched trash collection companies outside the city limits, we were given no instructions other than to have barrels out to the road by 6 a.m.
Roger Carpenter
West side
