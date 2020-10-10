Letter: Infrastructure and Road conditions

The roads and infrastructure in central Tucson and throughout parts of the city are the most perplexing and unacceptable conditions in recent times. Tucsonans question when will our infrastructure including roads be fixed.
The lack of attention or need to upgrade our cities infrastructure and roads is a tale tell sign of neglect and not investing enough into our own city.
How are we supposed to trust our local government to do the right thing with our tax dollars if they are not doing the basic things to keep our city from crumbling apart. Pothole after pothole, how many times do I need to take my car to the shop to replace a wheel frame or tire due to the excessive number of potholes we have in the city. It would be much appreciated if the city could focus and reprioritize its goals into improving our city and repairing our crumbling infrastructure and roads, while also creating new jobs in the process.
Robbie Habtetsion
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
