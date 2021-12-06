 Skip to main content
Letter: Infrastructure Bill Delivers for AZ
Remember when every other week was infrastructure week? This week is truly infrastructure week now that the Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill has passed and will soon be signed into law. The Infrastructure Investment and Job Act will deliver for Arizona. In the next five years, Arizona will receive:

$5 billion for highway programs;

$225 million for bridge repairs;

$884 million for public transportation;

$76 million to expand EV charging network;

$100 million for broadband access;;

$38 million to protect against wildfires;

$17 million to protect against cyberattacks;

$619 million for water infrastructure;

$348 million for airport infrastructure.

How are Republicans celebrating this windfall for Arizona? They are planning to strip House Republicans who voted for the bill of their committee assignments. They don’t remember that Trump walked out on a 2 trillion infrastructure bill because his feelings were hurt. While Democrats continue to work in a bi-partisan manner to deliver results, Republicans put party loyalty first and Arizonans last.

Jean Meconi

Oro Valley

Catch the latest in Opinion

Comments may be used in print.

