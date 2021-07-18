 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Infrastructure package crucial for Arizona transportation
View Comments

Letter: Infrastructure package crucial for Arizona transportation

  • Comments

I am pleased to see Senator Kyrsten Sinema is in a position to deliver a win for Arizona infrastructure. Our population continues to grow while roads and transportation systems fall behind. The White House says there are 132 bridges and over 3,100 miles of highway in poor condition in our state, increasing commute times and forcing drivers to pay an average of $614 per year for damage caused by bad roads. Funding from the infrastructure package will be crucial for transportation in Arizona, such as extending the 202 Freeway and light rail.

As a member of the Southwest Carpenters Local 1912 for over 15 years, I can tell you firsthand how federal investments in infrastructure create good jobs and improve our community's quality of life. I am proud to have served as the general foreman for Kiewit on the Northwest Light rail extension in Phoenix. Moreover, I appreciate that Senator Sinema is fighting for a deal that ensures Arizonans will benefit from this infrastructure package for generations to come.

Jorge Pereyda

South Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona recount

I am appalled and dismayed by the madness of Arizona’s recounting election ballots based on certain Republican legislator’s delusion which are…

Local-issues

Letter: CRT

The critics of critical race theory should take what Holocaust survivor Esther Bejarano said to heart. “ You are not guilty of what happened b…

Local-issues

Letter: Equity?

Please explain how it is equitable to have the City of Tucson’s Land fill (Los Reales) not accept cash as payment to use their facility.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News