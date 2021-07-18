Letter: Infrastructure package crucial for Arizona transportation

I am pleased to see Senator Kyrsten Sinema is in a position to deliver a win for Arizona infrastructure. Our population continues to grow while roads and transportation systems fall behind. The White House says there are 132 bridges and over 3,100 miles of highway in poor condition in our state, increasing commute times and forcing drivers to pay an average of $614 per year for damage caused by bad roads. Funding from the infrastructure package will be crucial for transportation in Arizona, such as extending the 202 Freeway and light rail.
As a member of the Southwest Carpenters Local 1912 for over 15 years, I can tell you firsthand how federal investments in infrastructure create good jobs and improve our community's quality of life. I am proud to have served as the general foreman for Kiewit on the Northwest Light rail extension in Phoenix. Moreover, I appreciate that Senator Sinema is fighting for a deal that ensures Arizonans will benefit from this infrastructure package for generations to come.
Jorge Pereyda
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.