Re: the Dec. 16 column "Ballot initiatives still produce tyranny of majority."
Anti-democratic, fascistic, conservative thought pervades America like a cancer. Witness Diego Rivera in Tucson with his rant against ballot initiatives as “tyranny of the majority”. Republicans all over America are imposing their authoritarian values via the rigged system that produced the current handful of billionaires that own half the nation’s wealth. Gerrymandering, voter suppression and outright legislative disobedience of voter wishes, (as in Arizona and past government education non-spending contrary to voter wishes).
Small businesses are vulnerable to the likes of Amazon, national chain restaurants, big box stores, automation; not necessarily due to worker needs or voter demands. Blaming workers or voters for small business failures is a bogus, tired argument. If people don’t have money to eat at Zivaz, Shlomos or Neo Malaysian kitchen they’ll frequent McDonald's or the frozen food section of Safeway. Business as usual functions only when the customer has disposable income.
Carlos Encinas
Midtown
