Letter: Injured Red-Tailed Hawk
A big heart-warmed thank you to Mr Chris Hatfield for rescuing a badly injured red-tailed hawk from the middle of interstate 10! Not many people would have attempted this truly amazing rescue! What a kind man to risk personal injury to save this big girl. I found it especially interesting that she never attempted to escape his vehicle or that she never panicked on his dining room table. Somehow, she knew he was helping her. These beautiful predators are amazing and an essential part of our fragile desert ecosystem. And they’re smart. Very smart. Thanks also to Mr Henry Brean for bringing this story to us amidst all of the negative news circulating daily. I hope you’ll keep us posted on her progress.

Terri Francino

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

