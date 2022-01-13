Letter: Inmate transfer …

Hmm… let me see if I have this correct , our ice cream salesman Gov. is closing the Florence prison and cites the reason as a cost saving measure. Private prison industry invests record high contributions to Az. Lawmakers. Lawmakers approve moving almost 3000 inmates to a private facility that costs 20% more than the state run facility. Am I the only one who thinks this is another form of political corruption . They should be ashamed. By the way, Mr. Jenkins reports that the state is paying more, it isn’t, it’s the state taxpayer that is going to pay.
Richard Govern
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.